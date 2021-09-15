Disneyland is set to make some major changes to one of its rides by changing the ride’s main character and revamping its story to make it “more relevant” to today’s culture. The Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin will be updated in the coming months to focus more on Jessica Rabbit, the wife of Roger Rabbit. Two scenes in the ride are being updated according to the OC Register, one featuring Jessica Rabbit and the weasels with an automobile as well as the finale scene. These scenes will be updated to show Jessica Rabbit as a new private eye in Toontown, looking out for the weasels responsible for a crime wave in the cartoon-populated city.

“Jessica Rabbit has determined it is past time for her to throw her fedora in the ring by starting her own private investigation service,” the updated backstory for the ride states. “Watch out weasels, your reign of terror is over.”

Some of the changes can already be spotted in the ride. A scene in which Jessica Rabbit is being put into the trunk of a car by weasels was updated this week, with Jessica replaced by several barrels of the toon-erasing liquid Dip. No timeline for the full refurbishment has been given.

The Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin is a dark ride based on the 1988 movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Rather than directly adapting the movie (which features a mix of original cartoon characters and characters from both the Disney and Warner Bros. portfolios), The Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin is an original story in which Roger tries to stop a group of weasels from causing havoc in Toontown.

The ride is one of several that has either recently received updates or is due to receive updates in order to bring the themes and scenes of the ride more in line with the times. Disney Parks recently overhauled its Jungle Cruise rides in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in order to remove scenes with outdated cultural depictions. Disney Parks also announced a planned overhaul of Splash Mountain, which will remove animatronics based on scenes from Song of the South and replacing them with the more modern Princess and the Frog.