Disneyland Plans Mini-Reopening Amid COVID-19 Closure

✖

Disneyland is heading for a mini-reopening in March. The news comes courtesy of the Disneyland Legacy Passholders account and Disney Parks blog. Touch of Disney will open from noon to 8 pm Thursday through Mondays at the California resort. Tickets to the event will cost you $75 and that includes parking and some other surprises. Disneyland.com is advertising the ticket sales there and they go on sale March 4th. This is welcome news for people who have been jonesing for a trip to the park since the coronavirus pandemic began about a year ago. During the most recent Disney Investor Call, the company said that mask mandates would likely be in place until 2022, but expected to ramp things up at the parks in the country before then. Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said that the company would be putting together this new experience when writing to employees earlier this month. This looks to be what he was talking about.

On March 18, get ready to be delighted with beloved flavors of the Disneyland Resort at the upcoming food and retail experience, A Touch of Disney! Keep an eye on our Facebook page on March 4 to be among the first to know when tickets become available! https://t.co/NSduDcTPsV pic.twitter.com/08nZR3u0Tp — Disneyland Legacy Passholders (@DisneylandAP) February 24, 2021

Disneyland Passholders wrote, “On March 18, get ready to be delighted with beloved flavors of the Disneyland Resort at the upcoming food and retail experience, A Touch of Disney! Keep an eye on our Facebook page on March 4 to be among the first to know when tickets become available!”

"This past year has presented extraordinary challenges, but that has not curtailed in any way our ability to move forward with a spirit of optimism," Potrock offered in that note.

Though the vaccine effort is proceeding at a better clip, Disney has cautioned that all visitors will still be required to wear face coverings for the time being. They wrote on their site, “Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.”

Will you be visiting A Touch of Magic this year? Let us know down in the comments!