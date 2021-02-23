Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: New Photos of Disney Resort Under Construction

✖

Aerial photos reveal a new look Disney Park's still under construction Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort, the new immersive experience coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios. The resort hopes to create the feeling of traveling aboard a starship in the Star Wars universe. The Boreconstruct Twitter account capture some new photos from the sky that show the hotel still as its construction continues. As you can see in those photos, the hotel is beginning to take shapes, looking and more and more like a true starcruiser. As reported previously, this hotel is small compared to other Disney resorts in terms of beds and max capacity. That's part of the cost of putting so much focus is on immersing visitors in their own personal Star Wars story and Disney will pass that cost onto those fewer guests staying at the hotel when they set the resort's price.

Disney first revealed details about the Galactic Starcruiser resort at D23 Expo in 2019. Bob Chapek, then Walt Disney Parks chairman and now Disney's CEO, revealed the resort during the Disney Parks presentation. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser offers a two-night itinerary where guests arrive and depart together, not unlike the Disney Cruise Line. Attendees can experience their own Star Wars story during their stay within the Starcruiser resort.

Aerial overview of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser (hotel). Trees are being transplanted to the berms. A forest on these berms will hide the show buildings from guests. pic.twitter.com/C5qEjZU9lc — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 20, 2021

The resort becomes the starship Halcyon, known for trips to exotic locales. Guests stay in well-furnished cabins and dine aboard the vessel. They can also visit the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu. Throughout their stay, guests can participate in activities and interact with characters, crew, and other passengers aboard the ship to participate in the broader Star Wars story. Here's the rundown of the itinerary as provided by Disney Parks:

The adventure begins when you arrive at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal at Walt Disney World and check in for your two-night experience.

You will be invited to enter a Launch Pod for transport into space. Through windows above, you’ll see yourself leave the real world behind as you jump to hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the Halcyon.

When the Launch Pod docks with the Halcyon and the airlock opens, you will step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin your journey through a galaxy far, far away.

A visit aboard the Halcyon becomes a multi-day story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, familiar Star Wars characters, and an excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The all-immersive experience also features entertaining activities, such as: Wielding a lightsaber while facing off against a training remote, where you may discover your own connection with the Force. Visiting the starcruiser’s Bridge to learn about ship systems and how to operate them, including navigation and defense – skills that may come in handy during a journey through this adventure-filled galaxy.



Disney Parks also says the view from the ship resort's windows will change as guests travel through the galaxy. Halcyon house several hidden rooms where guests can hide secrets or hold meetings. Disney says choices made by guests during their stay will affect how the story plays out.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens in 2021.

(h/t WDW News Today)