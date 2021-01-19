Disneyland Paris Reopening Delayed Until April

✖

Disneyland Paris has delayed its reopening. The theme park had previously been scheduled to reopen to visitors on February 13th. According to a notice shared on Disneyland Paris' website as well as by the park's official Twitter account, the park will now remain closed until at least April 2, 2021, though it's possible the closure may extend beyond that date. Per the notice, the reopening of Disneyland Paris will be contingent on if "conditions permit".

The announcement that Disneyland Paris will remain closed comes as France and other European nations tighten or re-enter lockdowns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. France specifically entered a nationwide 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday as COVID-19 death rates in the country continue to rise.

Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If you have a booking with us during the closing period, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions: https://t.co/3c0DbxYPLC pic.twitter.com/yom7cB4it3 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 18, 2021

"Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned," the announcement reads. "If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April 2021 and will welcome reservations from that date forward. Given the current context our plans continue to evolve but please know that we will make every effort to share with you any updates as soon as it is possible. Please check back on the website for regular updates. We thank you for your continued loyalty and understanding during this difficult period."

Disneyland Paris has been closed since October 29th of last year after having reopened in July following initial closure last spring when the first wave of COVID-19 hit. Disney's theme parks have bee have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Disneyland in California has been closed since March 14, 2020, due to the pandemic and while Walt Disney World in Florida reopened in July 2020, it has operated under various safety protocols and has seen reduced hours. In September, Disney Parks announced the layoff of upwards of 28,000 employees employed at various Disney parks due to the continued impact of COVID-19.

"In light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic – exacerbated in California by the State’s unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen – we have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels, having kept non-working Cast Members on furlough since April, while paying healthcare benefits. Approximately 28,000 domestic employees will be affected, of which about 67% are part-time. We are talking with impacted employees as well as to the unions on next steps for union-represented Cast Members," Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro said in a statement at that time.

It adds, "Over the past several months, we’ve been forced to make a number of necessary adjustments to our business, and as difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal. Our Cast Members have always been key to our success, playing a valued and important role in delivering a world-class experience, and we look forward to providing opportunities where we can for them to return."

At this time, Disneyland Paris is expected to reopen to guests on April 2, 2021.