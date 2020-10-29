Disneyland Paris Closing Due to France COVID Shutdown

✖

As coronavirus cases are once again seeing spikes around the globe, one of Disney's popular theme parks is preparing to close its gates to the public once again. France is going to be entering a government-mandated shutdown in the near future, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the country. This means that non-essential businesses, such as movie theaters, will indeed be closing. This of course includes theme parks like Disneyland Paris. Most assumed that the park would be shutting down given the order from the French government, but Disney made the announcement official on Thursday.

The official Disneyland Paris Twitter account shared a statement regarding the park's shutdown, confirming that it would be closing at the end of the day. You can read the statement below.

In line with latest direction from the French authorities, Disneyland Paris will be closing end of day on October 29th. If you have a booking with us during the above-mentioned periods, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions : https://t.co/dQpr0tU5Y9 pic.twitter.com/sXGjSdglTg — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) October 29, 2020

"In line with the latest direction from the French authorities, Disneyland Paris will be closing end of day on October 29th. In anticipation of celebrating the Christmas holiday season we will be taking reservations from December 19 - January 3 and hope to be open based on prevailing conditions and government guidance at that time. Disneyland Paris will be closed from January 4 through February 12. Please check back on the website for regular updates. We thank you for your continued loyalty and understanding during this difficult period."

There is no official timetable for Disneyland Paris to reopen, but the goal is to be able to operate in time for the Christmas holiday season, which is usually a busy time for all of the Disney parks. Disneyland Paris hopes to be open again by December 19th.

Despite rising cases in the United States, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida remains open, albeit with strict guidelines and a limited capacity. California's Disneyland has yet to reopen.