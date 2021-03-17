Disneyland Reopening Date Officially Revealed

✖

After being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland is finally ready to open its gates once again. The California theme park has been fighting to reopen for several months now but had to follow the guidelines established by the state. There has been encouraging news in recent weeks regarding the reopening of Disneyland, all leading to the official date announcement by Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Wednesday morning.

Disneyland will officially reopen on April 30th, while Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will be reopening on April 29th. These reopening come with limited capacities, of course, but it's an encouraging step forward for the House of Mouse. Not only does this put the iconic theme park back in business, but Disney has confirmed that the reopening will see more than 10,000 employees return to work.

"We’ve seen the enthusiasm, the craving for people to return to our parks around the world,” Chapek told CNBC. “We’ve been operating at Walt Disney World for about nine months, and there certainly is no shortage of demand.”

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

Just like Walt Disney World, which has been operational for quite a while now, Disneyland will require guests to make a reservation for specific parks on specific days, once they have purchased their ticket. This is to ensure that the parks remain under the limited capacity threshold.

Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure was scheduled to open last year, but the completion of the new area was delayed with the pandemic. Disney hasn't announced an official opening for the attraction, but has confirmed it will be ready later this year.

