The Mighty Nein Animated Series First Look Revealed

Amazon Studios has revealed a first look at its upcoming The Mighty Nein series. Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon Studios revealed a “sneak peak” of The Mighty Nein, its upcoming animated adaptation of Critical Role’s second campaign. The animatic, shown below, features Jester (Laura Bailey) running from a group of city guards before she runs into Fjord (Travis Willingham), who accidentally blasts the guards into submission. This scene never appeared in the actual Critical Role show as it occurred in a “Session Zero” that preceded the main campaign.

https://x.com/LVMandM9onPrime/status/1816937042108178927

The new animated series is an expansion of Amazon’s partnership with Critical Role, the popular streaming production company whose flagship show features a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. Amazon has aggressively expanded into both adult animated series and fantasy shows, with The Legend of Vox Machina and the upcoming Mighty Nein series being examples of both.

The Mighty Nein is set in the same universe as The Legend of Vox Machina, Amazon Studio’s other Critical Role animated series, but isn’t a direct sequel. The show will feature The Mighty Nein, a group of ragtag adventurers, and their mostly accidental quest to stop a full-fledged conflict between the Dwendalian Empire and the Krynn Dynasty. In addition to Bailey and Willingham, the show will also star Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, and Taliesin Jaffe.

No release date has been announced, but the cast has been recording voiceovers for the new show and it seems likely that it will be released in 2025.