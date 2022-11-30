Fan-Favorite Parade Returning to the Disneyland Resort

Two years after its limited debut, the Magic Happens Parade returns to the Disneyland Resort in February. The daytime parade celebrating magical moments from legendary Disney stories opened on February 27th, 2020, just before the Anaheim destination temporarily closed that March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Originally launched during the iconic theme park's 65th-anniversary celebration, the fan-favorite parade returns to Disneyland Park as part of the Disney100 Celebration commemorating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. After confirming at D23 Expo in September that the parade would return next year, Disney announced Wednesday the Magic Happens Parade is scheduled to resume operations on February 24th, 2023.

The daytime parade returns just one month after the Disneyland Resort premieres two all-new nighttime spectaculars: the Wondrous Journeys fireworks show over Disneyland Park and the World of Color – One at Disney California Adventure Park. Both shows, which celebrate Disney storytelling with films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, will launch as part of the Disney100 anniversary celebration kicking off on January 27th.

Calling all dreamers! ✨ The “Magic Happens” parade will return to @Disneyland on Feb. 24, 2023! This sensational daytime parade had a limited debut in 2020, so we can’t wait for you to see this unforgettable spectacle that celebrates magical moments from favorite Disney stories! pic.twitter.com/hiQnSkwlrt — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 30, 2022

Featuring nine newly designed floats and an energetic original theme song co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall, the Magic Happens Parade highlights Disney classics Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and The Sword in the Stone, as well as recent favorites like Moana, Frozen 2, The Princess and the Frog, and Pixar's Coco.



Disney describes the parade led by sorcerer Mickey Mouse:

With a wave of his wand, Mickey Mouse leads a cavalcade of fabulous floats, whimsically costumed performers and popular Disney pals around the park and into your hearts—all while moving to a high-energy contemporary musical score that puts a spin on classic Disney hits. Watch Moana ride the crest of a beautiful wave in her voyager canoe, followed by Coco's guitar-strumming Miguel joined by his dog Danté and other fantastical spirit animals and behold the enchanted forest from Frozen 2 as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven pass by. The parade's grand finale commemorates memorable moments from Disney classics in an incredible procession that's not to be missed!

The Disney100 Celebration begins at the Disneyland Resort on January 27th, 2023, followed by the return of the Magic Happens Parade on February 24th.