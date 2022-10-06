Disneyland Park Announces Disney100 Anniversary Celebration

In 2023, The Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100-year history with the Disney100 anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. First announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in September, Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a company-wide celebration officially launching during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Beginning on January 27th, 2023, Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will debut special limited-time offerings throughout the resort, including two new nighttime shows and a sparkling platinum makeover for Walt Disney's original Sleeping Beauty Castle.

As revealed by the Disney Parks Blog, Disneyland's Disney100 celebration will decorate the castle with elegant platinum banners and bunting to complement the "platinum party" décor throughout the resort. Accented by a cabochon illuminated by the shimmering pixie dust of the three Good Fairies — Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather — the castle will now feature two moat water fountains and be topped by a sparkling wishing star.

The castle is the centerpiece of Wondrous Journeys, a new nighttime spectacular "that will ignite the wonder in all of us." Featuring the new song "It's Wondrous" and nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film since 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the show takes park guests on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. As described by Disney, Wondrous Journeys "will continue to build upon the park's state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of 'it's a small world' and the Rivers of America into an artist's canvas that brings characters to life all around you." On select nights, Wondrous Journeys will dazzle with sparkling fireworks in the sky above Disneyland.

At Disney California Adventure park, another all-new nighttime spectacular is World of Color – One, the latest re-imagining of the iconic fountain show. Featuring the new original song "Start a Wave," World of Color – One "will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago. It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways." Concept art for the new version features characters from such beloved Disney and Pixar films as The Lion King, Mulan, Encanto, Moana, Coco, and Soul.

Ahead of the spring reopening of the re-imagined Mickey's Toontown area, the Disney Parks Blog announced Disneyland park will open the new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction when Disney100 begins on January 27th.

Along with the return of the Magic Happens daytime spectacular parade, which debuted in 2020 with floats celebrating such films as Cinderella, Frozen 2, and The Princess and the Frog, Disney will be bringing a sparkling touch throughout the resort. Celebrating wonder and the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company, Disneyland Resort will debut platinum-infused décor and new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse and friends, special food and beverage offerings, souvenir sippers, and other merchandise.

Part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder event, the Disney100 anniversary celebration begins January 27th, 2023, at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. See the official Disneyland website for pricing and tickets.