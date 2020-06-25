Disney Fans Thrilled With Splash Mountain Becoming Princess and the Frog Ride

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in 1989, with the attraction being one of the amusement park's most famous attractions. Despite the ride's popularity, most guests likely didn't know that it was inspired by the Disney film Song of the South, which features so many insensitive depictions of racism that Disney has attempted to distance itself from the film entirely and vows to never release it on home video or make available on any streaming service. Due to the ride's racist origins, Disney Parks confirmed today that the attraction will be rebranded and renovated to honor the animated film The Princess and the Frog.

The announcement largely came as a surprise to fans, but the news was received by immensely positive reactions. While some guests might be disappointed that the ride's familiar animatronics and musical numbers will be vanishing, the move on the part of Disney was commended not only on a practical level, but also conceptually, as it confirmed that the company was willing to do right by fans as best as possible, including drastic changes to well-known rides. Despite those isolated negative reactions, this overhaul isn't the first time Disney as entirely overhauled a familiar ride, as The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror ride was rebranded as Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! in 2017 at Walt Disney World.

