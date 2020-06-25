Disney Fans Thrilled With Splash Mountain Becoming Princess and the Frog Ride
Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in 1989, with the attraction being one of the amusement park's most famous attractions. Despite the ride's popularity, most guests likely didn't know that it was inspired by the Disney film Song of the South, which features so many insensitive depictions of racism that Disney has attempted to distance itself from the film entirely and vows to never release it on home video or make available on any streaming service. Due to the ride's racist origins, Disney Parks confirmed today that the attraction will be rebranded and renovated to honor the animated film The Princess and the Frog.
The announcement largely came as a surprise to fans, but the news was received by immensely positive reactions. While some guests might be disappointed that the ride's familiar animatronics and musical numbers will be vanishing, the move on the part of Disney was commended not only on a practical level, but also conceptually, as it confirmed that the company was willing to do right by fans as best as possible, including drastic changes to well-known rides. Despite those isolated negative reactions, this overhaul isn't the first time Disney as entirely overhauled a familiar ride, as The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror ride was rebranded as Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! in 2017 at Walt Disney World.
Make Way for Tiana
Get those racists out and build that princess and the frog ride 👏🏻 Tiana runs this bitch now 🤘 #splashmountain pic.twitter.com/oiHsl5pxt3— Jorge Amador (@justmydumblife) June 25, 2020
Long Overdue
So the tower of terror can be changed but not splash mountain?! Princess and the frog is a timeless classic loved by kids. This is longggg overdue and the racists can stay mad pic.twitter.com/Pqu3T5JztB— ⭐️ TwinkleToes Stan account ⭐️ (@Lovergirl6749) June 25, 2020
Are Ya Ready?
Imagine being on the new Splash Mountain, ramping up to the final drop in Facilier’s parlor, and the "ARE YA READY"s start kicking in pic.twitter.com/vi11SIACnm— King K. Lepo (@lepomang) June 25, 2020
Even More Excellent
A BLACK WOMAN IS LEADING THE REIMAGINING OF SPLASH MOUNTAIN TO PRINCESS AND THE FROG!
IT EVEN GOT MORE EXCELLENT! COME THROUGH CHARITA CARTER! THANK YOU FOR RIGHTFULLY LEADING THIS PROJECT! pic.twitter.com/KBZiF1Or7U— Francis🌙 (@francisdominiic) June 25, 2020
Beautiful, New Experience
I’m looking forward to the #SplashMountain retheme. The Princess and the Frog will make a beautiful new experience.— Mark’s Forever Star Wars 🏳️🌈 (@djmmarquis) June 25, 2020
Thank You, Evening Star
Yaaasssss my girl finally gets her ride!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 But like this better mean more merch because it is lacking! ❤❤❤ thank you, evening star! ⭐⭐⭐ #princessandthefrog #splashmountain pic.twitter.com/UFVsW3gpgv— black lives matter ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 (@itsjustme_ti) June 25, 2020
The Right Move
Splash Mountain being re-themed to Princess and the Frog is official… It’s the right move. Can’t wait to see what the finished attraction looks like! pic.twitter.com/zUFWc8626Z— Craig Williams (Carl Y. Ewisel) (@Teleclashter) June 25, 2020
Finally
PSA big racist splash mountain is finally being re-themed to the princess & the frog at disney!!✨👑🐸 pic.twitter.com/s5MiMW404T— kitty (@Katie_Timmel) June 25, 2020
Huh
y’all mad about splash mountain changing but what is even good about the ride rn? the bears ass in your face? the scary ass moose thing in the queue? huh pic.twitter.com/7VbYWkUzHT— lid ;0 (@gudetamasyolk) June 25, 2020
SO HAPPY
SPLASH MOUNTAIN IS BEING TRANSFORMED INTO PRINCESS IN THE FROG IM CEYINF UM SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/w6Sl2UEGNi— love, claire💫 (@bwayclaire) June 25, 2020
