Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles

[UPDATE: Fear has been found] British actress Tanya Fear, who appeared in the 2018 Doctor Who episode “Arachnids in the UK,” has been reported missing in Los Angeles. Earlier reports stated that Fear, 31, was last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. Newer reports say she was spotted at the Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. According to the BBC, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed filing a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear’s friends and family have set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating the actress and are encouraging others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear to share information about her whereabouts.

The @FindTanyaFear account shared a press release regarding Fear’s disappearance. It reads, “The family of Tanya Fear are asking the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate the disappearance of the British actor. Tanya Fear left her Hollywood Bowl apartment on Thursday the 9th of September without her cell phone and purse. She was reported missing by a friend. After Tanya’s family in the UK contact the UK Foreign Office, a local LAPD police officer was deployed to visit Tanya’s house but the actor was not home. She was last seen by friends on Thursday 9 September 2021 at 10 pm LA time… Tanya’s family now want to launch their own search and applying for visas to travel to LA.”

“Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, told ABC News. Cole says Fear seemed fine when he last saw her one week ago. “We’re obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”

Other friends have tweeted out asking for help in locating Fear, including Dr. Shobna Gulati, who tweeted, “My friend @TanyaFear is still missing in L A . If anyone has seen her please contact the LAPD number on flyer below . And T if you see this please get in touch we are all here for you . My phone is on day and night no questions asked just contact us and let us know you are safe.”

Fear is known on British television for appearing on shows including Endeavour, Spotless, DCI Banks, and Midsomer Murders, as well as her Doctor Who guest appearance. She also appeared in the film Kick-Ass 2. Recently, Fear began performing stand-up comedy. She celebrated her first set at the Ha Ha Comedy Club via an Instagram post.

“So honored to have had my first show @hahacomedyclub still blows my mind that I shared the stage with LEGENDS!” Fear Wrote. “@mrdouglaswilliams@dennylove4real @chadmrodgers@malikbazille y’all are amazing! I enjoyed the mischief and tomfoolery immensely.”

The @FindTanyaFear Twitter account asks that any information be directed to Fear’s family at the account. People can also use the #FindTanyaFear Twitter hashtag.