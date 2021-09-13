Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode “Arachnids in the UK,” has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn’t contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear’s friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.

The @FindTanyaFear account released a press release regarding Fear’s disappearance earlier today. It read, “The family of Tanya Fear are asking the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate the disappearance of the British actor. Tanya Fear left her Hollywood Bowl apartment on Thursday the 9th of September without her cell phone and purse. She was reported missing by a friend. After Tanya’s family in the UK contact the UK Foreign Office, a local LAPD police officer was deployed to visit Tanya’s house but the actor was not home. She was last seen by friends on Thursday 9 September 2021 at 10 pm LA time… Tanya’s family now want to launch their own search and applying for visas to travel to LA.”

Before she was found, Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, told ABC News that she seemed fine when he spoke to her a week ago. “Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” he said. “We’re obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”

Fear is known on British television for appearing on shows including Endeavour, Spotless, DCI Banks, and Midsomer Murders, as well as her Doctor Who guest appearance. She also appeared in the film Kick-Ass 2. Recently, Fear began performing stand-up comedy. She celebrated her first set at the Ha Ha Comedy Club via an Instagram post.

“So honored to have had my first show @hahacomedyclub still blows my mind that I shared the stage with LEGENDS!” Fear Wrote. “@mrdouglaswilliams@dennylove4real @chadmrodgers@malikbazille y’all are amazing! I enjoyed the mischief and tomfoolery immensely.”

The police have not revealed details about Fear’s whereabouts during the past few days. Reports suggest she is back in contact with her family.