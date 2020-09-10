Donald Trump Says No Extension Of TikTok Deadline

✖

President Donald Trump says that there’s not going to be an extension of the TikTok deadline. Much has been made of his ban of the wildly popular social media app with the executive order that came down this summer. VOA's Steve Herman was there on the ground when Trump made the comments. All the people using the app have been hoping for some kind of deal just so all this drama will be over with. Well, after a few weeks, negotiations are still ongoing. ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company now has to deal with pressure both from the U.S. government, but now with China wanting to preserve the algorithm technology from the app as well. A lot of kids just want to be able to watch funny videos online, and all parties involved seem to be more interested in control of the information that the social media platform gathers from its users.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer stepped down recently after the situation surrounding the app heated up. He told the workers what motivated the decision.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, @POTUS says: "There'll be no extension of the TikTok deadline." pic.twitter.com/JleUXHpkkR — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 10, 2020

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mr. Mayer explained. “Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

Vanessa Pappas now serves as the global head of the company. She is tasked with guiding TikTok into the next phase. The new CEO is trying to keep users calm in the face of the constant back and forth.

“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day. Bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you, and we’re not planning on going anywhere,” Pappas told fans on TikTok’s Twitter account. “TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, create ideas, and connect with individuals across different backgrounds. We are so proud of the various communities that call TikTok their home. I’m also proud of our 1,500 U.S. employees that work on this app every day. The additional 10,000 jobs that we’re bringing into this country over the next three years.”

