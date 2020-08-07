TikTok Fans Shocked After President Trump Bans App
TikTok fans are all kinds of flustered right now after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to effectively ban the app. In 45 days, it will be illegal to do business with ByteDance, the parent company of the popular social media app. Microsoft was already in negotiations with the company to purchase the social media platform’s United States operations. Well, now there’s a timer ticking above everyone’s heads. This isn’t the first time that TikTok users have been jostled by news concerning the president. Last weekend, Trump caused a social media pileup when he announced his intentions to ban the Generation Z favorite via executive order. Today’s move just solidifies how serious those comments were. The president also penned a letter to congressional leaders about the decision.
Trump wrote of TikTok’s “data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”
TikTok U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas posted a message on social media trying to calm their users.
“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day. Bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you, and we’re not planning on going anywhere,” Pappas told fans. “TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, create ideas, and connect with individuals across different backgrounds. We are so proud of the various communities that call TikTok their home. I’m also proud of our 1,500 U.S. employees that work on this app every day. The additional 10,000 jobs that we’re bringing into this country over the next three years.”
She continued, “I’m thrilled about our U.S. Creator Fund, where we just announced our $1 billion fund to support our creators. When it comes to safety and security, we’re building the safest app because we know it’s the right thing to do. So, we appreciate the support. We’re here for the long run. Continue to share your voice here and let’s stand for TikTok.”
Do you think Microsoft will pull off their purchase? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below:
In real life
This whole TikTok thing feels like a South Park bit pic.twitter.com/kpZxFVeCTL— Shoe (@FootlongShoe) August 7, 2020
This is wild
This is just insane TikTok will be fine because Microsoft has 45 days to make a deal and I’m sure they will but idk about ten cent. This is just a huge downfall for gaming if something happens— Sabz (@SabzHD) August 7, 2020
Life makes no sense
TikTok kids planning their next move. pic.twitter.com/SdvZS3kErV— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 7, 2020
2020 y'all
So now #TikTok and #Wechat banned in the USA. Ban of apps is getting real now!! Isn’t it against Capitalism itself ?— Harish Viayan (@harish3912) August 7, 2020
Nothing is real
trump really banned tiktok the man is that pissed that people were laughing at him on the app— Tanya (@_hellotherelove) August 7, 2020
Worst year on record, easily
I blame tiktok for this 😂 why was tiktok invented for? 2020 has to be the worst year so far and it’s not getting better— Twitch:thestriker18 (@Joelez1) August 7, 2020
Not having fun
am i crying from my makeup wipe getting in my eye or tr*mp deleting tiktok— Katie (@katielillianc) August 7, 2020
Walk away
Okay I'm done with tiktok now can I quit— Taz || Hange & Erwin supremacy || LOVES MEG (@tazwrites1) August 7, 2020
Is this true?
Somebody probably told him his app has 1.5 stars now because the kids on TikTok came up with a plan to spam it with bad reviews 😂 https://t.co/LD9ws8KbZ3— Peaches and Dreaming of going outside (@alegriavida) August 7, 2020
How did we get here?
if tiktok is banned how will we keep the young people politically active? looks like it’s time to pokémon go to the polls again gang— lisa ☀️🍦🌴 (@deliawithit) August 7, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.