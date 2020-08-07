TikTok Fans Shocked After President Trump Bans App

TikTok fans are all kinds of flustered right now after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to effectively ban the app. In 45 days, it will be illegal to do business with ByteDance, the parent company of the popular social media app. Microsoft was already in negotiations with the company to purchase the social media platform’s United States operations. Well, now there’s a timer ticking above everyone’s heads. This isn’t the first time that TikTok users have been jostled by news concerning the president. Last weekend, Trump caused a social media pileup when he announced his intentions to ban the Generation Z favorite via executive order. Today’s move just solidifies how serious those comments were. The president also penned a letter to congressional leaders about the decision.

Trump wrote of TikTok’s “data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”

TikTok U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas posted a message on social media trying to calm their users.

“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day. Bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you, and we’re not planning on going anywhere,” Pappas told fans. “TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, create ideas, and connect with individuals across different backgrounds. We are so proud of the various communities that call TikTok their home. I’m also proud of our 1,500 U.S. employees that work on this app every day. The additional 10,000 jobs that we’re bringing into this country over the next three years.”

She continued, “I’m thrilled about our U.S. Creator Fund, where we just announced our $1 billion fund to support our creators. When it comes to safety and security, we’re building the safest app because we know it’s the right thing to do. So, we appreciate the support. We’re here for the long run. Continue to share your voice here and let’s stand for TikTok.”

