TikTok’s Founder Shares Thoughts About Possible Sale

TikTok’s founder has shared some thoughts about the possible sale of his app. Zhang Yiming is the acting CEO of ByteDance, the company responsible for the hit social media platform. He raised this entire operation from the ground up. The former software engineer recently filed a lawsuit to stop the White House’s ban. And now, a Wall Street Journal profile brought Yiming back into the spotlight. He always dreamed of TikTok becoming a global phenomenon but never thought he’d find himself deep in the United States and China’s foreign policy conversations. President Donald Trump wants the company to sell it’s American branch to an entity within the country. Meanwhile, there is all sorts of conversation raging around whether or not the app has more alarming security concerns than the host of apps users employ every day.

“There has been a rise in anti-Chinese sentiment in many countries," Yiming told employees in a memo obtained by the WSJ. “Don’t mind any short-term praise or loss, and patiently do the right thing."

If this weren’t weird enough, TikTok’s CEO Kevin Mayer stepped down from his post because of all the political hubbub surrounding the company this week as well. He wrote to the workers there:

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mr. Mayer wrote according to the New York Times. “Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

TikTok’s spokesman told The Times that they were thankful for his time with the company. “We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well.”

Now, acting global head of the company Vanessa Pappas will have to steer TikTok into whatever is next. She previously tried to soothe fans’ concerns after talk of the ban surfaced.

“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day. Bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you, and we’re not planning on going anywhere,” Pappas explained. “TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, create ideas, and connect with individuals across different backgrounds. We are so proud of the various communities that call TikTok their home. I’m also proud of our 1,500 U.S. employees that work on this app every day. The additional 10,000 jobs that we’re bringing into this country over the next three years.”

