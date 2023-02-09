Doritos Unveils Super Bowl Ad Ahead of Big Game

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Doritos has released its full Big Game spot. Teasing the stars appearing in it the past few weeks, the chip-maker shared the full advert on its YouTube channel, confirming both Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott are serving as spokespeople for the chip during the biggest championship game of the year. Not only that, but a third musician was unveiled in the full spot: pop iconic Elton John. The commercial is advertising Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ, the first permanent item added to the brand's lineup this year.

"Doritos' mission to try another angle really resonates with me, whether it be pursuing a new artistic challenge like acting or working on a new sound with my own music," Harlow said of the spot in a press release Wednesday. "Missy Elliott and Elton John are two people who have inspired me for years, so it was an honor to work with them on another timeless Super Bowl ad."

Joining the music legends is TikToker Angie Yadao-Payad, who was selected through a promotion held on the video app.

"Doritos always has the most entertaining and fun Super Bowl commercials, so to become a part of this year's spot through Doritos' TikTok challenge is unreal!" added Yadao-Payad. "As a long-time Doritos fan, it makes me want to grab a bag and dig in because Doritos is my go-to snack for any party."

In case you were wondering, John also had a blast filming this year's Doritos commercial. "Filming this year's Doritos Super Bowl commercial was so much fun," he concluded. "Their commercials are always so creative, and I was of course honored to be chosen as the 'Triangle Player of the Year' – I hope Jack doesn't mind!"