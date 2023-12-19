Dunkin' Reveals 2024 Lineup of New Drinks and Returning Favorites

With only a few weeks left in 2023, Dunkin' is looking to send off the year in style while also giving us plenty of reasons to look forward to 2024, as it revealed its seasonal menu lineup that fans can expect to be unveiled in the coming weeks. After years of fans demanding its return, Dunkin' is bringing back the Pink Velvet Macchiato and pairing it with a red velvet donut, while also offering up a number of other exciting items to make sure you have plenty to look forward to in 2024. You can learn more about the menu below before it starts rolling out in stores on December 27th.

Per press release, "The wait is (almost) over! As winter rolls in, Dunkin' is tickled pink to announce the return of its Pink Velvet Macchiato, making its highly anticipated comeback after 1,037 days -- but, hey, who's counting? Set to debut as part of a new, seasonal menu launching nationwide on December 27th, this fan-favorite pink drink is at the heart of Dunkin's love letter to its loyal fans. The winter menu features an array of beloved flavors, headlined by the return of the Pink Velvet Macchiato and the Pancake Wake-Up Wrap. Adding a new twist to the season, the menu also features the debut of White Hazelnut Bark Coffee.

"Responding to a flood of DMs, fan mail, petitions, and heartfelt pleas, Dunkin' is thrilled to bring back the Pink Velvet Macchiato. A sensation since it first debuted in January 2020, this visually striking, layered drink captured hearts with its bold espresso, red velvet cake flavor, and notes of cream cheese frosting. Available hot or iced, the Pink Velvet Macchiato will be available through late February. And what better way to welcome back Pink Velvet than by doubling down on the flavor's fanfare with the new Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut. A perfect complement to the macchiato, this indulgent donut features a red velvet cake base, topped with vanilla-flavored icing and cream cheese-flavored sprinkles, promising a rich and delightful experience.

"The excitement extends beyond just velvet, as the brand will also introduce the new White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, a drink inspired by fans' adoration for Toasted White Chocolate Swirl -- one of Dunkin's most popular seasonal flavors year after year. The drink marries the flavors of warm, toasted hazelnut with the sweetness of creamy white chocolate flavor to create a warming winter drink, regardless of whether it's served hot or iced.

"The Pink Velvet Macchiato isn't the only star making a comeback. The Pancake Wake-Up Wrap makes a welcomed return, ideal for fueling those brisk winter mornings on the go. It features a fluffy pancake wrapped around bacon or sausage, egg, and melted cheese, paired with a side of maple syrup for dipping. In addition, the classic Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon returns, available in both the Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon Sandwich and as Snackin' Bacon.

"Dunkin' Rewards® members can look forward to fresh offers in the new year, including a $2 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee (limit one per member per day), 3X points when Boosted Members place an order through the mobile app on Wednesdays, and 100 Bonus Points for all members who place an order through the mobile app on Mondays.

"Those who aren't Dunkin' Rewards members yet can sign up for free on the Dunkin' app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com. Beginning December 27th, new members will receive a free medium beverage with purchase on their first transaction with Dunkin' Rewards. Upon signing up, new members will begin earnings points towards free food and drinks, gain access to exclusive deals, and unlock secret menu items. To take advantage of the offers, members must activate them in the app prior to ordering. To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin', visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog."

