Dunkin Announces Holiday Menu, Free Donut Wednesdays

With Halloween behind us, it's full steam ahead into the holiday season and on Wednesday, Dunkin' kicked off the festive time of the year with their holiday menu including the return of Free Donut Wednesdays. Dunkin announced the return of some fan-favorite holiday beverage, new holiday packaging, the donut deals and more just as we round into the start of the most wonderful time of the year.

This year's holiday menu sees the return of Dunkin's Cookie Butter Cold Brew. The drink was wildly popular last December, prompting it's return this year. The drink features Dunkin's ultra-smooth Cold Brew paired with notes of brown sugar and buttery cookies topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and cookie butter crumbles. It's joined this year by the all-new Spiced Cookie Coffee. Available iced or hot, the drink features brown sugar and vanilla flavor note paired with creamy oat milk to capture the essence of freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup.

Also coming back for the season are the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, which features a blend of decadent mocha and cool peppermint topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and extra dusting of hot chocolate powder, and the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. That drink is loaded with white chocolate notes topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. As for snacks, the Triple Chocolate Muffin is noted by Dunkin' to be the perfect pairing for the holidays.

Also returning is Free Donut Wednesdays. Now through December 31st, Dunkin' Rewards members get a free classic donut with the purchase of any drink. And starting November 29th, Holiday Sprinkles will takeover the bakery case for Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry frosted donuts. Breakfast isn't being left out of the holiday fun, either. Dunkin' is also launching new Loaded Hashbrowns. The new offering features a layer of hashbrowns topped with warm cheddar queso featuring a hint of jalapeno, finished with crispy, crumbled bacon on top.

"The holidays are all about the joy of giving, and who doesn't light up at the sight of a donut? We see our customers spreading that joy, whether they're gifting a dozen to friends, family, or coworkers," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin'. "With our gift-like packaging this year and our festive treats, we're adding a little extra sprinkle of holiday cheer for everyone."