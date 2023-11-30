Dunkin' Teams Up With Martha Stewart For New Dunkintini Drop

It's the holiday season and there are two things that are required for many during this time of year: caffeine to keep things going strong because, after all it is not just the most wonderful time of year but the busiest time of year and something a little stronger because, well, it is the holidays. Now, Dunkin' is not only bringing those two things together but it's doing so in style by teaming up with Martha Stewart, aka the queen of entertaining, to help craft the perfect Dunkintini. On Thursday, Dunkin announced that they've teamed up with Martha Stewart for a perfect Dunkintini espresso martini recipe but have also launched the new Dunkin' holiday Martini Shaker and Martini Glasses to make the beverage truly special.

In a new video, which you can check out below, Stewart demonstrates exactly how to create the Dunkintini. It features Dunkin' espresso, vodka and just a hint of sweetness. You can also check out the official recipe below as well. As for the shaker and glasses, the glasses come in three festive designs. Both the shaker and glasses will be available at ShopDunkin.com starting Friday Dec. 1st — though Dunkin Rewards members get early access starting today, November 30th. Oh, and just remember — the Dunkintini isn't for kids. This one's for adults 21 and over.

The Dunkintini Recipe:

Ingredients:

· 1 ounce Dunkin' Espresso

· 2 ounces vodka

· 1 ounce coffee liqueur

· Coffee beans for garnish

Steps:

· Fill your Dunkin' Holiday Martini Shaker with ice and combine Dunkin' Espresso, vodka and coffee liqueur in shaker

· Shake well until combined and chilled

· Strain into chilled martini glass (or your new Dunkin' Martini Glass!)

· Garnish with a few coffee beans and savor the moment!

Dunkin's Holiday Menu Is Available Now

Currently available at Dunkin' locations is their holiday menu. This year's holiday menu sees the return of Dunkin's Cookie Butter Cold Brew. The drink was wildly popular last December, prompting it's return this year. The drink features Dunkin's ultra-smooth Cold Brew paired with notes of brown sugar and buttery cookies topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and cookie butter crumbles. It's joined this year by the all-new Spiced Cookie Coffee. Available iced or hot, the drink features brown sugar and vanilla flavor note paired with creamy oat milk to capture the essence of freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup.

Also coming back for the season are the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, which features a blend of decadent mocha and cool peppermint topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and extra dusting of hot chocolate powder, and the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. That drink is loaded with white chocolate notes topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. As for snacks, the Triple Chocolate Muffin is noted by Dunkin' to be the perfect pairing for the holidays.

Also returning is Free Donut Wednesdays. Now through December 31st, Dunkin' Rewards members get a free classic donut with the purchase of any drink. And starting November 29th, Holiday Sprinkles will takeover the bakery case for Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry frosted donuts. Breakfast isn't being left out of the holiday fun, either. Dunkin' is also launching new Loaded Hashbrowns. The new offering features a layer of hashbrowns topped with warm cheddar queso featuring a hint of jalapeno, finished with crispy, crumbled bacon on top.