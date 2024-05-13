Delicious in Dungeon Cosplay Highlights One of Marcille's Funniest Failures

Delicious in Dungeon has been taking over Netflix since the anime debuted earlier this year, and one hilarious cosplay is helping to demonstrate why by tapping into one of Marcille's funniest failures yet! The anime adaptation for Ryoko Kui's original Delicious in Dungeon manga kicked off its run with Netflix earlier this year, and as of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, the anime is steadily approaching the final episodes of its debut season. Delicious in Dungeon made a major shift in tone in the second half, but has still managed to keep some of the comedy that fans fell in love with at first.

Delicious in Dungeon's second half might have been more intense for Laios and the rest of his party, but it's clear that each of them are still falling into the same kind of wacky dungeon shenanigans that fans fell in love with at first. This includes Marcille, who is often seen as the face of many of these failures due to how over the top she reacts to many situations. A hilarious example is when she's bitten by a Cockatrice and turned to stone, and ultimately ends up in a rather fragile and ridiculous position. It's this position that's brought to life perfectly by artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram, and you can check it out below:

Where to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find the episodes now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

Delicious in Dungeon will be wrapping up the first season of its anime when the Spring 2024 anime schedule later this June, so it will be revealed in the near future as to whether or not the anime's success among fans means it will get a second season in the future. But either way, now is the perfect time to jump into it all.