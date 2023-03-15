Dunkin' Discontinues Fan-Favorite Beverage After Two Decades

It's time to say goodbye to Dunkin's chocolate blend, because the coffee chain is discontinuing one of its long-running beverages. According to a new report from Today.com, Dunkin' is officially retiring its Dunkaccino drink, a blend of coffee and hot chocolate that has been a part of the company's menu since 2000. This comes after speculation online that the drink was being discontinued. Actually, according to a statement that Dunkin's customer service department gave to KTLA, the drink was actually quietly discontinued in April of 2022, but has still been sold in the months since at some locations that have the ingredients still in stock.

"As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience," Dunkin' said in a statement. "The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future."

What is Ben Affleck's Dunkin' order?

Dunkin' made waves earlier this year with its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, which starred actor and Dunkin' superfan Ben Affleck working behind the counter at a real location. After years of Affleck being photographed drinking Dunkin' coffee, the occasion of the Super Bowl commercial provided an opportunity for him to finally reveal his coffee order.

"It's not all that exciting, really," Affleck shared to People. "It's just iced coffee, milk, and two sugars, sometimes Splenda," he said. "I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk [but] if you really want to know, sometimes I forget. I'm pretty easy. Some people will make fun of me for saying this, but I'm actually very simple. If I like something, I have the same thing every day, same breakfast, same coffee, same deal. Like, if I know that if I like an order at a restaurant, I'll go back and just order that every time. I think, 'Why would I change that? I really like this.' I'm not somebody who just wants to change that for its own sake. So, while I think it's great that they do all these other blends and all this other stuff, I kind of stick with the same coffee that got me here, so to speak."

