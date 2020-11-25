Dunkin' Donuts Candles Are Back

✖

Move over, Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candles. Step aside, Dairy Queen Blizzard-inspired candles. Even the 2020 Scent candle highlighting such standouts as hand sanitizer, banana bread, and earthy essence as the scents of the year needs to take a back seat. America runs on Dunkin' and now your home's fragrance can run on it as well. Homesick Candles has brought back their Dunkin' Donuts candle collection, offering people the chance to give their spaces not only a warm glow but a warm and delicious scent as well.

The Homesick Dunkin' Donuts candle collection comes in two scents, Original Blend and Old Fashioned, both scents inspired by the classic coffee and donut flavors available at the chain. The Original Blend candle is described on the website as "America's favorite all-day, everyday coffee since 1950. The combination of Original Blend and cream deliver a sweet scent to be enjoyed by all" with top notes of espresso bean and cold brewed coffee, mid notes of caramel and vanilla extract, and base notes of cocoa chips, sugar cane and creme.

The holidays might be a little different this year, but you can still feel at home with our Dunkin’ x @HomesickCandles collab. 🏡 Original Blend ☕ & Old Fashioned 🍩 are back - we can’t get enough of them. Grab your favorite scents before they sell out ➡️ https://t.co/OPWp2ED9Gq pic.twitter.com/6XpHY3A1Wi — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 23, 2020

The Old Fashioned candle is described "Indulge in the coziness of freshly baked Old Fashioned Donuts with the sweet but subtle scent of traditional warm spices, that wrap you in nostalgia" with top notes of cinnamon sugar, vanilla, and nutmeg, mid notes of cinnamon and oven baked donut, and base notes of clove and sugar cane.

Both candles come in a 13.75 ounce size (with a typical burn time of 60 to 80) hours and cost $34. Customers can personalize their candles with a name or a message for an additional $15.

As was noted, this is the second year for the Dunkin' and Homesick collaboration and last year, the candles sold out pretty quickly so those wanting to bring the candles home will want to check them out sooner rather than later. And if you’re looking for your coffee fix but candles aren’t exactly your thing, Dunkin’ does have their holiday menu currently available, including their Gingerbread Latte and the new Chai Oatmilk Latte.

The Dunkin' Donuts Homesick Candle collection is available now.

What do you think? Are you going to check out the Dunkin’ Donuts candles or are you more interested in the 2020 Scent candle with its hand sanitizer notes? What’s your favorite candle scent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!