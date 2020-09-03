Dairy Queen Releasing Candles Inspired by Fall Blizzard Menu

✖

Now that it's September, it's time to unleash all the fall things. That means everything from fall-themed decorations, to spooky season preparations (September is practically October and that means Halloween, after all), and even the world of food is soon to be awash in the comforting flavors of pumpkin spice and apple and cinnamon and all the fall things. Earlier this week, Dairy Queen revealed their contribution to the coziest season of all by unveiling their fall Blizzard menu and now they're taking it a step further by launching candles for the season as well, each scented to match the offerings of the fall Blizzard menu.

According to Chewboom, Dairy Queen will be offering a set of six, 4-oz candles in Blizzard-inspired scents and we have to admit, they sound pretty delicious. The scents offered are Caramel Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Oreo Mocha Fudge, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Brownie Dough, and Choco Dipped Strawberry. The candle collection goes on sale Thursday, September 3rd at 3 p.m. ET and will cost $25 per set. Proceeds go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Dairy Queen's longtime charitable partner. Blizzard fans eager to have candles to match their ice cream craving will want to act fast, though. The candles are available only while supplies last. You can get them at DQCandleCollection.com.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Dairy Queen has offered Blizzard-scented candles. Last August, Dairy Queen offered the Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection which featured five candles also scented to match last year's Blizzard offerings. Those candles, however, were given away for free and were snapped up in less than 30 minutes.

So, what do you think? Will you try to get this year's Blizzard-scented candle collection? Which fall Blizzard flavor are you most interested in trying -- or smelling in candle form should you get a set? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

