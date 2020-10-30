A "2020-Scented" Candle Honors Tiger King and Hand Sanitizer

✖

In the event that you want to be reminded later about how long and insane this year has been, candle company Flaming Crap has revealed their own ’2020 Scent’ candle. Featuring four iconic smells "synonymous with this year," according to a press release the layered candle will include "subtle scents of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY and woody musks, alongside budget aftershave and an earthy essence, that 2020's TV icon - Joe Exotic from 'Tiger King' would use to attract his next mate." The company notes that while the scents don't "particularly" compliment each other, they think it works because "a slightly off scent seems rather fitting for the year of a global pandemic."

“Many people have mixed feelings about this year, it’s been tough on many levels, but others valued their time in lockdown," Oliver Burr, Co-Founder of Flaming Crap said in a statement. "Our candle is reminiscent and a reminder of some of this year’s most prominent themes, and a completely unique gift this festive period. A way to mark this year in a fun way!”

(Photo: Flaming Crap)

The candle is created with vegan kerasoy wax, recycled labels & packaging and is available for $19.50 from Flaming Crap's website for pre-order. The limited release candle will begin to ship out on Monday, November 2. There's a big demand though so any orders placed after today, Friday, October 30, won't be shipped until the week of November 9, and by that time 2020 may have taken enough of a turn that another scent would be necessary.

For those puzzled by the scents, banana bread and hand sanitizer are in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the obsession by many to take up the hobby of baking bread while under lockdown. The "DIY and woody musks" come as a reference to the trend of folks making their own home improvements and crafts, while "budget aftershave and an earthy essence" is meant to evoke the presence of the Tiger King himself.

This news joins an ever growing corner here at Comic Book where we spotlight peculiar and interesting candles. Yes, Candle Corner is a thing and the people are loving it. Just last month Dairy Queen revealed their contribution to the section by launching a line of candles each scented to match the offerings of the fall Blizzard menu including Caramel Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Oreo Mocha Fudge, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Brownie Dough, and Choco Dipped Strawberry. McDonald's also released a line of candles that smell like a Quarter-Pounder with Cheese.