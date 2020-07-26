Robert Downey Jr. Jokes About Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candles in Hilarious Voting Video

✖

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow played Marvel's Tony Stark/Iron Man and Pepper Potts from Iron Man (2008) all the way to Avengers: Endgame (2019). The actors' days playing the MCU couple may be done, but they're still pals in real life. In fact, in a recent Instagram video, Paltrow refers to Downey Jr. as her best friend. Not only that, but Downey Jr. asks about Paltrow's infamous vagina candles and she jokes she's making a new special scent just for him. However, their fun back and forth isn't the purpose of the video. The actors reunited to encourage people to register to vote.

"#Friends don't let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. #Tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration. @iamavoter #RegisterAFriendDay #vote #pepperony #thankyou," Downey Jr. posted. You can check out the video below:

As for Paltrow and her candles, the actor opened up about the product while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She revealed the entire process of the scent selection and what meaning the candle has for her, reiterating that the whole thing started as a joke but that at a certain point it became subversive to go through with the idea.

"It actually became kind of a funny thing where it was A) Really funny to us, but also a little bit punk rock. You know what I mean?" She said. "I think women, a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body or whatever. So this is just a little bit of, you know, subversive candle for all of us out there.”

As for Downey Jr., the actor's latest project is HBO's Perry Mason. While the star isn't a part of the show's cast, he is a producer. This week, it was announced the show was renewed for a second season.

What do you think of Paltrow and Downey Jr.'s video? Tell us in the comments and don't forget to register to vote!

Avengers: Endgame and more Marvel Cinematic Universe films are currently streaming on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.