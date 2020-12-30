Dunkin Donuts Reveals New Extra Charged Coffee for 2021

✖

2020 has been quite a year and as we head into January, people might find themselves needing just a little bit of an extra bit of energy to take on 2021 and thanks to Dunkin', that extra bit of energy is arriving in the form of their new Extra Charged Coffee. The new menu offering features 20 percent more caffeine than Dunkin's classic Hot and Iced Coffee but is described as having the same taste. And the revved up coffee option isn't the only new brew those in need of a little extra can get. The chain is also debuting two new hot coffees, Dunkin' Midnight and Explorer Batch.

"Since opening our doors more than 70 years ago, Dunkin' has served a superior cup of coffee. Now, for the first time in our history, we're offering the boldest and most diverse assortment of blends and customization options to fuel a new era of coffee at Dunkin'," said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin' in a statement. "From the darkest roast in our portfolio to the most caffeinated hot and iced coffee varieties, we are more committed than ever to keeping Americans running on Dunkin' in 2021."

Dunkin' Midnight is described as being the brand's darkest roast ever, featuring a rich, smooth, full-bodied flavor, rounded out with notes of decadent cocoa and an intensely dark finish. Dunkin' Midnight joins the brand's core menu of coffee offerings alongside the beloved Original Blend and Dunkin' Decaf. Explorer Batch is the first blend introduced as part of Dunkin's new Limited Batch series and is a medium roast featuring dark berry notes, rounded out with a smoky finish. To craft its unique Explorer Batch, Dunkin' sourced beans from four highly regarded coffee regions, including Colombia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Sumatra. Explorer Batch will be available for a limited time, with new Limited Batch Series coffees to be introduced throughout the year.

As for the Extra Charged Coffee, it will debut at Dunkin' locations nationwide starting December 30th. It can be served hot or iced and between now and January 26th, customers can enjoy a medium Extra Charged Coffee for $2. And if you're looking for something to pair it with, Dunkin' is also debuting its Dunkfetti Donut, a cake donut ring with "special celebration confetti sprinkles baked within and topped with a sweet glaze."

