Dunkin' Purchased for $11.3 Billion By Parent Company of Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings

Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins will soon be owned by one of the largest restaurant groups in the world. Friday afternoon, Inspire Brands announced it had reached a deal with Dunkin' Brands Group to purchase its Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbin brands in a whopping $11.3 billion deal. In a statement released by Inspire Friday, the company revealed it's purchasing Dunkin' Brands for $106.50 per share in an all-cash transaction that will take the coffee and ice cream brands private.

Prior to the deal, Inspire owned 11,000 locations through its wide portfolio of companies that includes Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC, and Jimmy John's. With the Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins acquisition, the company nearly triples its total footprint as Dunkin' brings with it 12,500 locations. Baskin-Robbins adds another 8,000.

“Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are category leaders with more than 70 years of rich heritage, and together they are two of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world,” Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown. “By joining Inspire, these brands will add complementary guest experiences and occasions to our current portfolio.

Inspire originally started off as Arby's Restaurant Group, but rebranded with the roast beef sandwich chain purchased Buffalo Wild Wings in 2018. Since then, the company has added SONIC, Jimmy John's, and Rusty Taco to its portfolio.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to our world-class group of franchisees, licensees, employees, and suppliers who have worked together to transform Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins into modern, relevant brands," Dunkin' CEO Dave Hoffman added in the statement. This team’s grit and determination has enabled us to deliver outsized performance and made our brands among the most elite in the quick service industry."

He concluded, "I am particularly proud of our actions since March of this year. During the global pandemic, we have stood tall. We’ve had each other’s backs and are now stronger than ever. We are excited to bring meaningful value to shareholders who have been with us on this journey and believe that Inspire Brands, a preeminent operator of franchised restaurant concepts, will continue to drive growth for our franchisees while remaining true to all that is unique and special about the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands.”

Cover photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images