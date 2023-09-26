Dunkin' Unveils National Coffee Day Plans and Promotion

For some Dunkin' fans, every day can be considered an official celebration of coffee, but with September 29th marking National Coffee Day, the chain is offering up even more goodness for Dunkin' Rewards members. For Rewards members making a purchase on National Coffee Day, you'll get a free medium hot or iced coffee, which might inspire you to bring some company along with you for a Dunkin' run. Additionally, an all-new batch of limited-edition bracelets from Little Words Project will be released, which celebrate your love of Dunkin' with clever phrases and sport the signature colors of the beloved chain.

"National Coffee Day is an opportunity to give back to our loyal guests -- whether that's by treating our Dunkin' Rewards members to a free coffee or by unveiling a unique collaboration," Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin' shared. "Both Dunkin' and Little Words Project are committed to bringing joy into people's lives, making this partnership a natural fit."

Adriana Carrig, Founder and CEO of Little Words Project, added, "Since founding Little Words Project 10 years ago, my Dunkin' coffee has fueled the daily grind that building a business requires. I am absolutely honored to be working with a brand as synonymous with joy as Dunkin'. So this National Coffee Day, not only will I be celebrating the drink that gets us all through the day-to-day, but also this absolute pinnacle moment for our brand."

(Photo: Dunkin')

National Coffee Day will be taking place on September 29th.

