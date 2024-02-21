Dunkin' Releasing New Energy Drink, Churro Latte, and More This Spring

It might still be a bit chilly in many parts of the country, but it won't stay that way for long, especially with Dunkin' unveiling its exciting menu of all-new items to get customers in the spirit of spring. Cinnamon lovers will be thrilled to hear about a number of items inspired by delicious churro flavors, from lattes to donuts, while those who want to get an extra kick of energy can check out the SPARKD' Energy drink in multiple flavors. The all-new items will start rolling out at Dunkin' locations nationwide starting today and in the coming weeks.

"America turns to Dunkin', from sunrise to sunset, to help them power through their day," Beth Turenne, Dunkin's Vice President of Category Management, shared in a statement. "With the introduction of SPARKD' Energy by Dunkin', we set out to create a deliciously unique option for our guests. It's not just another energy drink; it's a totally new way to run on Dunkin', incorporating the flavors that we know our fans enjoy."

Per press release, "As warmer weather approaches, Dunkin' is announcing an innovation in energizing iced beverages with the debut of SPARKD' Energy by Dunkin' -- a new, fruit-flavored way to run on Dunkin'. Alongside SPARKD' Energy, Dunkin' is doubling down on spring with a collection of delectable, seasonal offerings. This spring's lineup includes never-before-seen menu items, from cinnamon-forward sips and Churro Donuts to Dunkin's first-ever Breakfast Empanada and Banana Chocolate Chip Bread.SPARKD' Energy and the full spring menu will be available for a limited time at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide starting today, February 21st.

"For the brand that keeps America running, SPARKD' Energy is a new iced sip at Dunkin' that provides a revitalizing burst of energy, made with vitamins, minerals, and a kick of caffeine. Rolling out in two sparkling, fruit flavors -- Berry Burst with raspberry and strawberry flavors and Peach Sunshine with vibrant lychee and peach flavors -- SPARKD' Energy brings a fresh perspective on the classic idea of an energy drink. Crafted to offer a boost, SPARKD' Energy is bursting with delicious flavors to give fans a new way to power through their day.

"Along with the debut of SPARKD' Energy, Dunkin' is expanding its seasonal coffee offerings with the new Churro Signature Latte and Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee -- two sips that are sure to keep guests fueled as the spring days stretch out.

The Churro Signature Latte, available iced or hot, combines smooth espresso with a sweet churro flavor, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee is the perfect blend of Dunkin's original coffee and cream, studded with notes of churro and vanilla flavors, enjoyed iced or hot.



"Dunkin' is also introducing an ode to a classic with the Churro Donut, the perfect pairing to the Churro Signature Latte. Rolled in cinnamon sugar for a sweet, crunchy exterior, this deep-fried cake donut offers a soft, pillowy interior to contrast the rich, cinnamon sweetness on the outside.

"As winter begins to melt away, Dunkin' is also debuting two convenient pick-me-ups to keep guests fueled at the first sign of spring with the new Breakfast Empanada and Banana Chocolate Chip Bread.

"Served hot, Dunkin's Breakfast Empanada features scrambled eggs, sausage, and melty cheddar cheese inside a flaky, butter-rich crust. Whether fans are looking for a quick breakfast or midday bite, the Breakfast Empanada is a portable way to conquer cravings.

"Launching just in time for National Banana Bread Day on February 23rd, Dunkin' is unveiling its own take on a beloved bakery treat with a Banana Chocolate Chip Bread, made even better with the addition of chocolate chips. This rich banana bread is served prepackaged to ensure a tender, moist crumb. Dunkin' Rewards members can celebrate National Banana Bread Day by trying the new Banana Chocolate Chip Bread and earning an additional 250 bonus points."

