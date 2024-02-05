Ben Affleck Tries to be a Pop Star in New Dunkin' Ad

Dunkin' Donuts is teaming back up with Boston's favorite son — and the only man to play both Daredevil and Batman — for a brand new commercial series. On Sunday night, Dunkin' Donuts aired a new ad starring Ben Affleck, and following the actor and filmmaker as he tries to become a pop star in his spare time. Judging by the "To Be Continued" message at the end of the commercial, it seems likely that a second half of the story will debut during the Super Bowl next Sunday.

The commercial, which you can watch below, begins with Affleck watching news coverage of him and wife Jennifer Lopez at an awards show, with a headline that reads "The Boredest Man in the World." Thinking that he can be a pop star like his wife, and with a belly full of coffee, Affleck sets out to become a music sensation. The only issue, it seems, is a complete lack of ability.

Affleck spends the commercial pursuing the dream and meeting with people to try and make it happen. This includes a producer who doesn't know what to do with a CD, and TikTok star Charlie D'Amelio. Affleck seems like a lost cause when he asks her, "Who is TikTok?"

"They tell ya you're no good," he says with a full Boston accent at the end of the ad. "You're a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can't sing on-key. You're not coordinated. That means I can't be a pop star? Underestimate Boston at your peril."

Along with the "To Be Continued" message, the commercial ends with Affleck wearing a tracksuit, pink turtleneck, and a giant donut on a gold chain.

Ben Affleck and Dunkin' Donuts

This is far from the first time Affleck and Dunkin' have worked together on campaigns. A viral photo of the actor carrying Dunkin' cups and bags forever associated the two, and they have since collaborated on multiple occasions. This includes a campaign where Affleck appeared serving coffee at local Dunkin' shops.

This past fall, Affleck and recording artist Ice Spice collaborated on a sugary Dunkin' drink that actually included Dunkin' Munchkins in the beverage itself. With this new series of commercials, it seems the partnership between Affleck and Dunkin' has no end in sight. And you probably won't hear too many people complain about that.