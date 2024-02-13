Ben Affleck's Dunkin' The DunKings Extended Cut Super Bowl Commercial Released

One of the most popular promos from this year's Super Bowl saw Ben Affleck showing his love for Dunkin' in a spot in which he was attempting to reinvent himself as a pop star, and in case you couldn't get enough of the hilarious promo, you can now watch an extended version of the spot. Recent years have seen Affleck popping up in marketing campaigns for Dunkin', which allow him to reflect his real-life love of the chain that originated in Massachusetts, while also incorporating his wife Jennifer Lopez. This recent promo was a two-part campaign that started with a commercial airing during this year's Grammy's, which poked fun at viral reactions to his seemingly "bored" appearance at last year's ceremony, with the promo's second part airing during the Super Bowl. You can check out the extended spot below.

Dunkin' described of the campaign, "This episodic story marks the latest installment in the 'Dunkin' Cinematic Universe' -- a journey that began exactly one year ago when Dunkin' made its number one fan's dream come true by allowing Ben Affleck to work in the Dunkin' drive-thru. In the brand's first-ever Super Bowl spot, he took a surprise order from his wife, Jennifer Lopez. This universe continued to expand, from Ben being mistaken for Matt Damon while making a Dunkin' run in April to a collaboration with Ice Spice for a bespoke beverage last fall."

The first chapter in the campaign is described, "Debuting at the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards, the first part set the stage for what's to follow. Fueled by his beloved Dunkin' coffee and donuts, Ben embarked on an unexpected journey to debunk the popular notion that he was bored at last year's GRAMMYs; he was envisioning his next adventure: pop stardom. To prepare, Ben took a dance lesson from social media star, entrepreneur, and fellow Dunkin' diehard, Charli D'Amelio. In a closing scene straight from a superhero film, Ben is struck with inspiration to deflect doubt and achieve his dreams -- with Dunkin' in hand -- right before the 'To Be Continued' message flashed on screen."

The promo that debuted earlier this week is described, "After leaving fans on a major cliffhanger, Dunkin's Super Bowl LVIII commercial opened in a quintessentially full-circle moment. Ben surprises J.Lo by dramatically crashing her recording session in the studio. Accompanied by his star-studded boy band entourage decked out in outrageous Dunkin' tracksuits -- including two of Boston's finest, Matt Damon and Tom Brady, The DunKings unveil their pop banger, 'Don't Dunk Away at My Heart,' much to the amusement -- and embarrassment -- of J.Lo."

"Matt Damon, Affleck's childhood friend, fellow Bostonian, and co-founder of Artists Equity, was a natural addition to The DunKings. And although Tom Brady isn't a Boston native, his twenty seasons with the New England Patriots cemented him as an icon in Boston's sports legacy. With seven Super Bowl wins to his name, Super Bowl LVIII was the ideal moment for his debut as a member of The DunKings.

"After facing critiques from Bronx-born musical icons J.Lo and Fat Joe, and preceded by a cautionary note from rap superstar Jack Harlow, The DunKings find solace in their setback with the anticipation of finally earning a spot on the Dunkin' menu. This ambition leads to the creation of a drink and donut duo as whimsical as their distinctive tracksuits -- a combination that captures the brand's vibrant energy. Introducing The DunKings Iced Coffee and MUNCHKINS Skewer, an inventive pairing that invites fans to enjoy the taste of The DunKings' dream realized. The MUNCHKINS skewer, much like the olive in a martini, offers a playful bite to every sip."

