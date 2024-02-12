Ben Affleck Recruits Matt Damon, Tom Brady, and More For Dunkin Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl LVIII kicked off in great fashion on Sunday, delivering yet another smorgasbord of unexpected pop culture moments. A lot of the most buzzed-about elements thus far have been courtesy of this year's Super Bowl commercials — and that includes Dunkin's new star-studded affair. Debuting during the second quarter, Dunkin's new Super Bowl commercial brings back actor, director, and known Dunkin' superfan Ben Affleck, as a sequel of sorts to his viral advertisement from 2023, which saw him working in one of the company's drive-thrus to the chagrin of his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

This time around, the commercial sees Affleck trying to impress Lopez in her place of work, recruiting Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, and Fat Joe to form a pop supergroup. Dubbed "The DunKings," the quartet's reception from Lopez is something you have to see to believe.

What Is Dunkin's 2024 Super Bowl Ad?

The debut of "The DunKings" is just one of several Super Bowl spots that Dunkin' has released in recent weeks, all centered around Affleck trying to become a popstar in his own right. These ads included cameos from social media icon and fellow Dunkin' fan Charli D'Amelio. This follows existing Affleck and Dunkin' collaborations that involved him being mistaken for Damon, and joining forces with Ice Spice.

"There's no way to watch this campaign and its many outtakes, to try The DunKings Iced Coffee with the fun MUNCHKINS® skewer, or to wear the pink and orange tracksuits without smiling. That's the genuine, lighthearted connection we want people to feel when they think about Dunkin'," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin'. "You can chase your dreams, aim high, and have a laugh while doing it all as part of the Dunkin' family. Dunkin' fuels your passions, no matter how ambitious or out there they may seem."

What Is Dunkin's 2024 Menu?

As the end of the commercial teases, Dunkin' will debut The DunKings Iced Coffee and Munchkins Skewer in celebration of the advertisement. The DunKings Iced Coffee is Affleck's go-to order, and is described as "classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar." It will be offered with the Munchkins Skewer, three assorted MUNCHKINS® conveniently placed on a skewer, which can be added to any beverage.

Additionally, Dunkin' Mobile App users will be able to unlock a new limited-edition menu that includes the following items:

Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich: Everything Bagel with Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon, white cheddar cheese and egg.

Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced CoTee: Hot or iced co>ee blended with sweet caramel, notes of hazelnut and whole milk.

Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin' Refresher: Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher with an extra shot of raspberry flavor.

For those wanting to emulate the style of the DunKings, an official merchandise collection will be available at ShopDunkin.com while supplies last. beginning on Monday, February 12 at 12pm EST. These will include tracksuits, fuzzy bucket hats, and 40 oz. stainless steel tumblers.

What do you think of Dunkin's 2024 Super Bowl ad? share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Check out all of the commercials and trailers that debuted during the NFL's big game! Watch Super Bowl LVIII Live on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ and see all of the coverage of the game on CBS Sports.