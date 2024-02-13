Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Spot Picked as Favorite Super Bowl Commercial in Poll

Super Bowl LVIII is now in the books, and the landmark sporting event has already added a lot to the pop culture tapestry of 2024. A lot of that might be thanks to the Super Bowl commercials — and it sounds like one is already reigning supreme with some viewers. A new poll from Numerator, a Chicago-based agency, breaks down viewers' reactions to a wide array of elements throughout the game. When asked which of the 2024 Super Bowl commercials were their favorites (via Variety), 29% of respondents answered with the Dunkin' ad, which featured appearances from Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, and more.

Other Super Bowl LVIII commercials that received prominent votes were the Budweiser/Clydesdales ad with 22%, M&Ms with Dan Marino and Scarlett Johansson with 15%, BMW with Christopher Walken and Usher with 13%, and State Farm with Arnold Schwarzenegger with 13%.

What Was Dunkin's 2024 Super Bowl Ad?

The commercial, which debuted during the second quarter, brought back actor, director, and known Dunkin' superfan Ben Affleck. It was a sequel of sorts to his viral advertisement from 2023, which saw him working in one of the company's drive-thrus to the chagrin of his wife, Jennifer Lopez. This time around, the commercial sees Affleck trying to impress Lopez in her place of work, recruiting Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, and Fat Joe to form a pop supergroup dubbed "The DunKings."

"There's no way to watch this campaign and its many outtakes, to try The DunKings Iced Coffee with the fun MUNCHKINS® skewer, or to wear the pink and orange tracksuits without smiling. That's the genuine, lighthearted connection we want people to feel when they think about Dunkin'," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin'. "You can chase your dreams, aim high, and have a laugh while doing it all as part of the Dunkin' family. Dunkin' fuels your passions, no matter how ambitious or out there they may seem."

What Is Dunkin's 2024 Menu?

As the end of the commercial teases, Dunkin' will debut The DunKings Iced Coffee and Munchkins Skewer in celebration of the advertisement. The DunKings Iced Coffee is Affleck's go-to order, and is described as "classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar." It will be offered with the Munchkins Skewer, three assorted MUNCHKINS® conveniently placed on a skewer, which can be added to any beverage. A limited edition DunKings-themed merchandise collection also dropped — and quickly sold out — on Monday.

Additionally, Dunkin' Mobile App users will be able to unlock a new limited-edition menu that includes the following items:

Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich: Everything Bagel with Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon, white cheddar cheese and egg.

Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced CoTee: Hot or iced co>ee blended with sweet caramel, notes of hazelnut and whole milk.

Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin' Refresher: Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher with an extra shot of raspberry flavor.

What do you think of the response to Ben Affleck and Dunkin's 2024 Super Bowl commercial? Was it your favorite of the Big Game's advertisements? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!