Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins Reveal Their Valentine's Day-Themed Menus

Nothing quite shows your appreciate for another person like giving them decadent sweets, and while Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins both offer up delicious treats all year long, the food chains have released their limited-time menus that will be honoring Valentine's Day. In honor of the occasion, Dunkin' will be offering up heart-shaped donuts and the return of beloved flavors, as well as releasing all-new merch that honors the holiday, while Baskin-Robbins will be bringing back the beloved Love Potion #31 flavor of ice cream all month long. You can learn more about the new menu items below before they start rolling out at Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins on January 31st.

Per press release, "Dunkin' is going all in for Valentine's Day, with returning seasonal favorites launching nationwide on Wednesday, January 31st, joining current V-Day treats, including the Pink Velvet Macchiato and Frosty Red Velvet Donut.

Two beloved, limited-time heart-shaped donuts are making a comeback:



Brownie Batter Donut features a brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling, chocolate icing, and Valentine's Day inspired sprinkles.



Cupid's Choice Donut is filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and red and pink sprinkles.

Heart-Shaped Donuts: The Dunkin' bakery case is getting a sparkly takeover with classic donuts outfitted in heart shapes and dazzling with pink, red, and white sprinkles.

Sweet Merch: Dunkin' is marking the holiday with new merch, including shimmery pink, red, and silver tumblers and heart-shaped donut keychains available for purchase at select restaurants nationwide."

Over at Baskin-Robbins, they describe the Love Potion #31 flavor, "Back by popular demand, Love Potion #31 is an obsession-worthy combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice creams that burst with raspberry-filled chocolate flavored hearts, raspberry swirls, and chocolate flavored chips. Whether you're treating your galentines or making your situationship official, this Flavor of the Month is the perfect sweet thing for your sweet thing."

Additionally, Baskin-Robbins will be bringing back their Crazy for You Cake, which they describe, "It's back and just as crazy delicious as it was before. The heart-shaped Crazy for You Cake is covered in rich fudge accents and chocolate drips, an OREO Cookie and buttercream rosettes, and can be personalized with the guest's favorite cake and ice cream flavors."

Both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins will begin rolling out their Valentine's Day menus next week.

Which items are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments!