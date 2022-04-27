Eggo Releases New The Mandalorian Waffles

✖

May the Fourth is coming and Kellogg's is getting in on the celebration by making breakfast just a little bit more adventurous — and adorable. Heading to retailers this May are the brand's Eggo Waffles latest collaboration: Eggo The Mandalorian Waffles.

The new Galactic Homestyle flavor features waffles with a griddle imprint of Grogu or The Mandalorian signature helmet. The waffles are also available in three different carton designs. One features The Mandalorian, on Grogu in his little pod, and one that features both The Mandalorian and Grogu together. Each of the boxes comes with limited edition The Mandalorian cards perfect for any Star Was collector,

The new Eggo The Mandalorian Waffles will be available in a 10-pack box with a suggested retail of $3.19 and a 16-pack box with a suggested retail $5.19. They will be available nationwide in the freezer aisle beginning in May.

The Eggo The Mandalorian Waffles are the latest news from Eggo. Recently, the brand announced the introduction of their first toaster-less waffle, the Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles. The new waffle offering thaw in under an hour and don't need to be warmed up. They also come in two flavors at this time, a strawberry-infused waffle and a more traditional buttery maple syrup flavor.

As for The Mandalorian, fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of the Disney+ series and a release window for that third season was reportedly recently revealed. Giancarlo Esposito, who returns as Moff Gideon, recently teased a mid-2022 return date for the series during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

"You'll get it soon. You'll get it soon," Esposito said. "I got a little few things to do in regards to that, to put some finishing touches on what I do, but I believe it will be sometime this summer. No date set yet, but coming soon."

Will you be checking out the new Eggo The Mandalorian Waffles? Let us know in the comments!