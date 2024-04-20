Elliot Page Adapting Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Novel Into New Movie

Elliot Page's Pageboy Productions is developing Eliot Schrefer's YA sci-fi novel The Darkness Outside Us for screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pageboy has optioned the novel, which is a love story about two young men from enemy countries who a placed on a space craft together on a rescue mission and, along the way, discover that not only must they work together but that love may be the key to survival. A sequel to the novel, The Brightness Between Us, is expected to be published in October.

"We are proud to stand behind Eliot's remarkable work. The Darkness Outside Us is exactly the type of story we want to champion at Pageboy – it's subversive and deeply human at its core," said Page, Matt Jordan Smith and Tuck Dowrey in a statement. "It's a complex love story, inventive thriller, and a space epic with twists at every turn. We cannot wait to take the next steps towards getting it on the big screen."

"What would I hope for most for my novel? An agile, young, motivated production company that's buzzy in Hollywood—and that's just what I got with Pageboy Productions. I'm so excited by their vision for The Darkness Outside Us and honored to have the talents of Elliot and Matt and Tuck and the rest of the team devoted to it."

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is Coming This Year

As for Page's on-screen projects, the actor is next set to appear in the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy which is expected debut on Netflix sometime later this year. The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast has been confirmed to include Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, and Justin H. Mind as Ben Hargreeves. Only a handful of new cast members for The Umbrella Academy season 4 have been confirmed, with , Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, and David Cross all confirmed to appear in some way.