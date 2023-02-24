The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Adding Real Life Couple Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally

TV fans love both NIck Offerman (The Last of Us, Parks & Rec) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) for their individual work as actors – as well as their status as a real-life married couple offscreen. It's also always fun when Offerman and Mullally get a chance to work onscreen together (see the epic saga of Ron and Tammy II in Parks & Rec), and Netflix is apparently giving them the chance to do it again in the fourth and final season of Umbrella Academy!

Megan Mullally was doing press for the latest season of the Starz series Party Down, and let it slip that she and Offerman were getting set to film Umbrella Academy Season 4 – even though a deal between Netflix and the actors isn't full done yet: "I mean, the deal's not quite closed but let's just pretend it is," she told ET Online. "[We start filming] in a couple of weeks." She also revealed the roles they will play in the show, saying they're "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene who are college professors." Knowing how weird Umbrella Academy likes to get, there's no doubt that there's more than meets the eye with Mullally and Offerman's roles.

If Megan Mullally is in for doing Umbrella Academy Season 4, there's no reason to question the move of her and Nick Offerman signing on. After all, Mullally has been non too shy about letting the world know it was her decision and effort that got Offerman to sign-on for his standalone episode of HBO's The Last of Us, which earned rave reviews and generated some of the first awards-worthy buzz for that acclaimed adaptation of the hit video game. Now Mullally and Offerman are getting in on the superhero universe genre in one of the more unexpected ways of doing so – and it's easy to assume that there is some major Venn Diagram crossover between fans of Umbrella Academy and fans of the two actors.

(Photo: CBS)

Umbrella Academy Season 3 ended with some of the biggest head-scratching twists of the series. Sir Reginald is revealed to have been an alien looking for a way to resurrect his wife (in stasis); the Umbrella and/or Sparrow Academy is revealed to have been glorified muscle to help Reginald fight beings from another dimension to control a reality-changing machine; and after a lot of complicated betrayals and some big deaths, a whole new universe was (once again) established for the show – this time with Reginald and his wife Abigail running the world, and the Umbrella/Sparrow members all either estranged, de-powered, or dead.

Umbrella Academy Season 4 is currently filming.