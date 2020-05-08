Elon Musk's Baby Name Might Be Against California Law

✖

Elon Musk’s baby name might just be against the law in California. Well, it has been reported that only the 26 letters of the English alphabet can be used on birth certificates in the Golden State. There are some exceptions for special characters like apostrophes and the like, but the Æ and number 12 are not on that list. X Æ A-12 Musk has had a very eventful first few days on Earth as his name has been debated into the ground on social media. Now, it looks like there has to be some sort of change coming with the kid’s name as it relates to the certificate because of these restrictions.

Yesterday saw the eccentric billionaire visit Joe Rogan’s podcast to explain how to pronounce his son’s name. Musk told the host, “First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name. I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the AE is like pronounced 'ash'... yeah... and then A-12 is my contribution."

Rogan then began to wonder how an A-12 got into the mix, and the Tesla figurehead explained that as well. “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever. It’s a part of the CIA’s Archangel project.”

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for Grimes amid all the baby hysteria. She’s recovering now, but shared her thoughts when she revealed her pregnancy on Instagram months ago. “Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” she said. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wks. What were yall's experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."

“I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” Grimes continued. “Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."

Do you really think his son will keep the unique name? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.