Elon Musk Corrects Grimes On Baby Name Explanation

Elon Musk corrected Grimes on their baby name explanation today. The Internet absolutely exploded when their son’s name was revealed to be X Æ A-12 Musk. People were wondering what in the world it could all possibly mean. Others remarked that it was all too predictable that the eccentric businessman and the musician would pick some spaced out name for their child. When you read Grimes’ explanation, things get even more strange as there are mentions of variables, artificial intelligence, and SR-71 aircraft. But, Papa Musk is here to clear a bit of the air with regards to that explainer his girlfriend put out yesterday. Even though it was a playful tweak, fans of the power couple got a kick out of it.

Grimes said on Twitter, “•X, the unknown variable •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) •A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)”

Now, as hard as that is to decipher, she accidentally got the seven and the one mixed up in the name. Elon was there to provide a tiny correction and the new mother could probably be forgiven for such a simple mistake.

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

She wrote, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, d*****. That was meant to be profound.”

The couple seems to be really happy after all of the buildup. Grimes posted about the profound commitment of having a baby together on Instagram as fans were alternately shocked and interested that the strangest couple on the planet would be welcoming a child.

Back then, Grimes wrote on Instagram, “Fake or real? Haha. Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be.

“I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” she continued. “Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh

