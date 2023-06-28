Elon Musk's First Photos of Fight Training Show MMA Prep Against Mark Zuckerberg

Though a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has yet to be confirmed, the former has already started training for the fight. Tuesday, MIT researcher Lex Fridman shared a couple pictures of himself and Musk sparring in preparations for the fight. Though Fridman says he doesn't believe Musk should move forward with a fight, he believes the most entertaining option will end up winning out.

"I did an impromptu training session with [Elon Musk] for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic," Fridman said in his tweet. "It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what."

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

Musk followed up with his own response, saying the session was "fun!" Earlier this month, the serial entrepreneur joked about fighting Zuckerberg, one of the founders of Facebook, inside a boxing ring. Since then, Zuckerberg has confirmed through a Meta spokesperson that he's willing to fight Musk. Now, UFC CEO Dana White has entered the picture, saying he's going to do whatever he can to make sure the fight comes to fruition.

"Just to give some clarification, what he said was Mark Zuckerberg responded with send me location, which is something Khabib Nurmagomedov says when people challenge him. So that's what send me location meant, and I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White told TMZ.

He added, "Because they both said 'yeah, we'll do it' (laughs). They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up and said 'is he serious?' And I said I don't know, let me ask him. I asked him and he said 'I'm dead serious.' And I agree with you Harvey. This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world."

The longtime UFC boss says the fight has the potential to be "bigger than anything that's ever been done" and believes it could break any standing pay-per-view records.

"If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see. That's what I do for a living. If they really want to do it and they're serious and we can figure it out, figure out a way to pull this off, I would absolutely positively do this", White said. When asked if they would do the fight for charity, White said, "I don't think either one of them need any money. I don't think it would be a money thing for either one of them. They've both talked about what they could raise for charity. It would be a massive number. They both pick a charity they care about, and crazy money."