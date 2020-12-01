Second Mystery Monolith Also Vanishes

✖

A second mysterious monolith recently discovered in Romania has now disappeared. According to Reuters, this latest monolith vanished Tuesday just four days after its unexplained and sudden appearance near an ancient Dacian fortress in Piatra Neamt. This sudden disappearance of the mystery monolith has prompted even more speculation that the structure may be related in some fashion to another mystery monolith that had previously been discovered -- and has since disappeared from -- a desert in Utah.

Late last month, helicopter pilots discovered the first mystery monolith in southeastern Utah. The monolith, which stood roughly 13 feet tall and was a shiny metal, subsequently vanished a few days later, despite Utah's Department of Public Safety never having revealed its exact location.

"The exact location of the installation is not being disclosed since it is in a very remote area and if individuals were to attempt to visit the area, there is a significant possibility they may become stranded and require rescue," the statement read before adding, "It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you’re from."

"We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the 'monolith,' has been the Utah Bureau of Land Management said following the structure’s disappearance. "The BLM did not remove the structure, which is considered private property."

Internet sleuths theorize that the monolith may have been left behind by the production of HBO's Westworld which was filming in the area they believe the monolith was located in and believe that it first appeared around time of work on the first season of the series.

However, things took an interesting turn when on November 26th, the European monolith appeared, standing around the same height as the Utah structure, though it had a slightly different finish to its metal facade. Like the Utah structure, details of the Romanian monolith's disappearance are unclear thought its origin may be less of a mystery and even a bit less glamorous as the theorized origin for the Utah structure. Ziar Patra Neamt newspaper reporter Robert Iosub told Reuters that it may have been made by a local welder.

"An unidentified person, apparently a bad local welder, made it ... now all that remains is just a small hole covered by rocky soil," he said.

Officials in Romania are reportedly conducting an inquiry into the illegally-installed structure as it was positioned near a protected archeological area.

