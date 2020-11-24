Helicopter Pilots Find Mysterious Monolith in Rural Utah

✖

Somewhere out there, in the middle of the Utah wilderness stands a mysterious monolith. Could it be a portal to another dimension? What about a homing beacon? Probably neither, but it's not natural and it shouldn't be where it is. Monday morning, the Utah Department of Public Safety released a statement revealing its officers recently came across the object while on a routine helicopter flight.

Officers were helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep somewhere in rural southeastern Utah when they spotted the monolith, between 10 to 12 feet tall, jutting up out of the ground. Naturally, they had to stop and take some snapshots.

"One of the biologists ... spotted it, and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it," Utah DPS pilot Bret Hutchings told KSL. "He was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!' And I was like, 'What.' And he's like, 'There's this thing back there -- we've got to go look at it!'"

As Hutchings suspects, the item was likely planted by what he calls a "new wave artist."

"We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it," Hutchings added."I'm assuming it's some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big [2001: A Space Odyssey] fan."

In the statement released by the Department of Public Safety, the outfit refused to reveal where exactly the monolith is located, due to warnings it could pose a danger to risk-seekers.

"The exact location of the installation is not being disclosed since it is in a very remote area and if individuals were to attempt to visit the area, there is a significant possibility they may become stranded and require rescue," the statement reads before adding, "It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you’re from."