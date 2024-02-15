Evil Star Katja Herbers Addresses "Sad" News of Series Ending After Season 4

Evil TV series star reacts to the news that the show is canceled after Season 4 - and she's looking Netflix's way...

Evil TV series star Katja Herbes is issuing a statement about what she calls the "super sad" news that the show will be ending with the upcoming Season 4.

In a social media post, Herbers wrote: "We're all super sad @paramountplus has decided season 4 is our last. @netflix u up? Care to snatch up the goods??

We’re all super sad @paramountplus has decided season 4 is our last. @netflix u up? Care to snatch up the goods?? https://t.co/DykQbQE9ga — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) February 15, 2024

It's not uncommon these days for shows facing cancellation to go knocking on Netflix's door. The streaming platform has a long tradition of 'saving' shows (Fox's Arrested Development, Star Wars: Clone Wars, AMC's The Killing, etc.); the only question is: Is Evil worth saving?

The show has always generated a dedicated cult following – but at the same time, it's been one of the worst victims of circumstance of the last few years. Evil Season 1 debuted on CBS networks in the Fall of 2019 to nearly 8 million viewers per episode; by the time the season ended (13 episodes), it was retaining nearly 6 million viewers per episode. Evil got a boost from CBS putting Season 1 on Netflix in October of 2020; however, all that new momentum was lost when the COVID pandemic hit, delaying production of Season 2 until late 2020. By the time Season 2 was released in the summer of 2021, Paramount had pulled it from CBS broadcast and made it a Paramount+ streaming exclusive – inevitably cutting down on the dedicated TV audience. Bad luck continued as Evil Season 4 got interrupted by the Writer's and Actor's Strikes last year, causing another considerable gap between Season 3 (Summer 2023) and Season 4 (Summer 2024). At this point, it's pretty easy to understand Paramount feeling like Evil has more curse attached to it than potential; but it would be ironic if Netflix picked it up and suddenly the bad streak ended. We'll see.

(Photo: Paramount)

"Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science," Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President of programming, Paramount+, said in a statement. "We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of Evil and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can't wait to see what's in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season."

"We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style," Evil co-creators/showrunners/executive producers Robert and Michelle King added in a statement. "We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast Evil. See you in May."

What Is Evil the TV Series About?

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.