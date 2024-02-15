Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Trailer Released

Invincible Season 2 is coming back for Part 2 next month, and now fans have gotten the first look at the new episodes with its first trailer! Invincible Season 2 kicked off the first half of its run with four new episodes premiering last Fall, but left things on quite the huge cliffhanger when it came to an end. Leaving both Mark and Nolan in the crosshairs of the Viltrumites in a whole new kind of way, fans have been eager to see how the rest of the season would bring this major arc to a close with its final episodes. Thankfully, it won't be too much longer of a wait.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 will be premiering its final episodes with Prime Video beginning on March 14th, with new episodes streaming weekly. The first trailer for the new episodes reveals where Mark and Nolan have ended up following that big cliffhanger from last year, and also teases some big changes in the series to come. There are some returning baddies such as the newly introduced Angstrom Levy, returning challenges, and even more heroes joining the fray. You can check out the trailer for Invincible Season 2 Part 2 below.

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Part 2

If you wanted to catch up with Invincible Season 2 before it returns with its final half of episodes, you can now find the first half of the season (along with the entire first season and Atom Eve special episode) streaming with Prime Video. Prime Video teases what to expect from Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it. "

Invincible stars the likes of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Guest stars joining the new season include Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

