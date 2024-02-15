Netflix Reveals Bridgerton Season 3 Episode Titles

Bridgerton Season 3 decided to give the fans the gift of a trailer on Valentine's Day. In addition, viewers got the titles to the eight episodes of Season 3. In order, they are "Out of the Shadows", "How Bright the Moon", "Forces of Nature", "Old Friends", "Tick Tock", Romancing Mister Bridgerton", "Joining of Hands", and "Into the Light." There are some definite teases there, including the title of the novel this season is based on. Some of the early chatter around this season has pointed out how steamy things get this time around. That's easy to believe with the bubbling romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. The two of enjoy the friendship over the course of these past seasons, but it's clear Pen wants more.

The trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 sees Pen outside of a social event feeling kind of down about herself. Colin comes in, and tries to spark a conversation. Despite that playful introduction, and a clear complement to Penelope's new wardrobe, she isn't having any of it. The audience discovers that she hasn't been responding to Colin's letters for a while now. He's clearly surprised by this information and doesn't know how to comfort her. While he's been away, Pen has been growing more confident. It seems as though the Bridgerton boy isn't really up on a pedestal anymore and that will make for a fascinating season.

Bridgerton Season 3 Changes Things Up

Wow the ton of the attention might be on Colin and Penelope, and for good reason, fans are hoping to see a resolution between Eloise Bridgerton and her best friend. Shondaland had all the beautiful new photos from Season 3. They also talked to Claudia Jesse, who plays Eloise, about some of the changes coming in this season. Clearly, things just can't go back to normal with pen after the big blowup at the end of Season 2. So, who is Eloise when she doesn't have her partner in crime and how will she adapt to social society in light of what she knows about Lady Whistledown.

"I think we see her sort of stiffen slightly," Jessie told the outlet. "[But] I actually feel like the best thing for Eloise is to find out who she is and be more comfortable with who she is. Because I think everyone's reaction to Eloise is like a lovable eye roll, [but now] she's trying this other way. And I don't know if that's necessarily going to work for her full-time either — I don't know if it's sustainable for someone with her character. So, I think we'll see her internal battle. But I can only imagine it would be a good thing because she's 19, and that's a great age to figure out what you want for your future."

Is Bridgerton Season 4 Happening?

Season 3 already has fans gasping for air, but Season 4 is already confirmed by Netflix. Back in 2021, before the second season even premiered, the streamer green-lighted Bridgerton Season 4. The we're all in success of that early pandemic period clearly had an affect on decision-makers over at Netflix.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV wrote back then. "The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."

"From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience," Shonda Rhimes recalled. "But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience."

