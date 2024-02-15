Evil: Fourth and Final Season Reveals Trailer and Premiere Date, Adds Four Episodes

Evil is coming back for four more episodes -- and then going away.

Four is the magic number for Paramount+'s acclaimed series Evil. The show, which hails from creators Robert and Michelle King, released the trailer for its fourth season today -- and in doing so, revealed three big, new pieces of information: the series returns in May 2024; four all-new episodes are being filmed that were not previously ordered; and Evil will end after four seasons. That's a bittersweet batch of news if we ever heard it, but hopefully anybody too upset about the show coming to a close will feel a little better knowing they're getting four additional episodes to wrap everything up.

The four "bonus episodes" are set to begin production soon in New York City, according to a statement from the streamer. They're teasing a "thrilling series finale" to play out across the four.

"Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+, in a statement. "We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of Evil and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can't wait to see what's in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season."

You can check out the trailer below.

"It's hard to underscore the ability of Robert and Michelle King to cleverly craft thought-provoking stories that push creative boundaries time and time again, and Evil is no exception," said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios. "We're proud to call them partners, and want to thank them both, Liz Glotzer, the entire cast and the crew for bringing these complex characters to life year after year as we celebrate this final season of Evil."

"We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end Evil in the world in style," said Robert and Michelle King, series Co-creators, Showrunners and Executive Producers of Evil. "We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast Evil. See you in May."

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon and Sam Hoffman serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.