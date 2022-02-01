Frito-Lay Channels Salt-N-Pepa in Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl Ad

Frito-Lay is getting ready to unleash its “Flamin’ Hot,” and the company is encouraging you to do the same. While the snack-maker typically focuses on either its Doritos or Cheetos brand, both will get the spotlight this year in a single ad. Released Tuesday morning, the Frito-Lay Super Bowl spot features a backpacker accidentally dropping a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and the brand-new Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos in the forest.

Forest animals then swarm the spicy snacks and begin singing the catchy “Push It” tune by Salt-N-Pepa. Better yet, Megan Thee Stallion voices a songbird in the ad while producer and singer-songwriter Charlie Puth beatboxes as an anthropomorphic fox. See the ad for yourself below ahead of Super Bowl LVI in two weeks.

In the coming weeks, Frito-Lay will be running teasers for their ad across social media and television ahead of the Super Bowl for the history-making spot. After all, it’s the first time in history a Flamin’ Hot brand gets an in-game television spot.

“Filming this Super Bowl spot and paying homage to Salt-N-Pepa was an incredible experience and I can’t wait for my Hotties to check it out,” Megan thee Stallion said in in a press release.

“To be a part of the ‘Flamin Hot’ Super Bowl spot is so cool and a truly great experience,” added Puth. “I was excited to put my musical skills to use and bring beatboxing to this character in such a fun way.”

According to Frito-Lay, spicy snacks have become 12-percent more popular over the course of the past four years. Last year alone, over 800,000 tweets were made about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

“We’ve been so inspired by how fans have embraced Flamin’ Hot,” said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO at Frito-Lay North America. “The Super Bowl provides the perfect stage to showcase the Flamin’ Hot flavor and attitude, and we are thrilled to partner with such exceptional musical talent to bring it to life. Music has a way of bringing joy, connecting us and delivering a story in such a unique way; so reimagining ‘Push It’ with the help of Megan and Charlie will really allow our fans to unleash their Flamin’ Hot.”