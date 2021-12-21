Doritos Announces Flamin Hot Cool Ranch Flavor

Doritos may come in many different flavors, but there are two clear poles of choice with the popular snack chip: the classic Nacho Cheese flavor (or “the red bag”) and the popular Cool Ranch flavor (“the blue bag). Well, Doritos changed shook its production to the foundational core years back with the release of Flamin’ Hot Nacho Doritos, a spicy version of the cheesy chip meant to rival the likes of the Flamin Hot Cheetos empire. Well, now Doritos has decided to stop fighting that battle with one hand behind their back, and so they are going to deliver the one-two punch of hotness, with the release of Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos!

Here’s the official announcement and details about Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos:

Doritos® Unleashes New Flamin’ Hot® Cool Ranch® Heating up the chip aisle, Cool Ranch becomes the latest fan favorite flavor to embrace Flamin’ Hot PLANO, Texas, December 21, 2021 – What happens when Doritos takes one of its most iconic flavors and unleashes the heat? Introducing new Doritos® Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch® Flavored Tortilla Chips, an all-new mash-up that combines the classic Cool Ranch flavor fans love with a spicy, bold crunch. The latest addition to the Flamin’ Hot family, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch is heating up the chip aisle just in time for the holidays. From the original Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin’ Hot to this latest Doritos’ innovation, the Flamin’ Hot line-up of snacks has exploded over the years with products like Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon, providing consumers with the perfect combination of delicious heat. Fans have even taken it a step further — embracing the flavorful franchise as more than a spicy sensation – and making it an attitude. One that, if you allow it, pushes you to reject the status quo and embrace your inner edge. “Doritos is no stranger to bold – whether it’s bold flavor, bold experiences or our bold fans that embody the Flamin’ Hot attitude,” said Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “With new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch, we took a legacy flavor that has been beloved for generations and injected it with a spicy new edge to bring consumers a tasting experience that’s on truly Another Level®.” As one of the most popular Doritos flavors for decades, Doritos Cool Ranch has become a staple snack in chip fans’ pantries around the world. In 2020, Doritos introduced fans to a new era of cool by launching a revamped Doritos Cool Ranch, made with even more “cool” seasoning. Today, Cool Ranch is stepping into the fire, as the latest product to join the Flamin’ Hot line-up. Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch will launch just in time for the new year and can be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide. The product is available in 9.25oz bags for $4.79 and 2.75oz bags for $2.19. For more information, please visit Doritos.com.

Look for Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos at a store near you.