Frute Brute Is Reportedly Rejoining the Monster Cereals Line-up This Fall

It's been eight years since General Mills' Frute Brute last entered stores, and it looks like the fruity cereal is making its way back to supermarkets this Halloween. Wednesday, cereal-tracking Twitter account @CerealouslyNet shared an image of some promotional material being passed around showing a Monster Cereals four-pack.

In addition to the "Big Three," Franken Berry, Boo-Berry, and Count Chocula, Frute Brute is also included. According to the promo art, it looks like the variety pack is also promoting KAWS, an artist and designer that releases collectibles and vinyl figures. See the art for yourself below.

Well, this practically confirms that Frute Brute WILL return this Halloween under a wider KAWS x Monster Cereals promo. There'll also be a website (not live yet) to house the contest: https://t.co/pL2mscIhsp



Thanks to Mikey H. & Candy Hunting for helping bring the clues together pic.twitter.com/pfO8A96iGP — Cerealously 🥛🥣 (@cerealouslynet) July 13, 2022

General Mills has yet to officially announce the return of the cereal, though the cereals typically start rolling into stores in August.

Frute Brute was initially launched as Fruit Brute in 1974, three years after Monster Cereals were first released. The cereal was then taken off shelves in 1982 before returning 30 years later in 2013. General Mills opted to change the spelling of the cereal upon its return before it was pulled again in 2014. That cereal and the fifth, Fruity Yummy Mummy, haven't been offered since.

"The Monster Cereals debuted in 1971 with the introduction of Count Chocula and Franken Berry. Inspired by classic horror film characters, they were unlike any other cereal at the time," the General Mills blog says of the seasonal treats. "Boo Berry joined the monster crew a year later in 1972 and expanded nationally in the U.S. in 1973. The first three Monster Cereals have been in production ever since, now appearing just in time for Halloween. Frute Brute (formerly Fruit Brute) hit store shelves with the 'howlin'-good taste of fruit' in 1974. He was sent back to our cereal vault in 1982. Frute Brute is considered by many collectors to be the most sought-after vintage cereal box. (Likely because the cereal was used by movie director Quentin Tarantino in both Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction.) Fruity Yummy Mummy made his debut in 1988 with a similar fruity flavor to Frute Brute. But the cereal was only around until 1992."