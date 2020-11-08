The Full House Home Sells for $5 Million in San Francisco

✖

The iconic San Francisco house made famous by both Full House and Netflix's Fuller House has sold for $5.3 million. The Victorian-style home located in the city's "Postcard Row" had been listed for sale back in May 2019 for $6 million, only to undergo a price cut last September before being pulled from the market and relisted for $5.5 million in February of this year. The home, first popularized as the home of the Tanner family in the late 1980s/early 1990s sitcom, has become a popular tourist spot for fans, though only the exterior of the home was ever used in the series.

According to Complex, Full House creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin had purchased the home back in 2016 with the intention to remodel the property to be a replica of the home as seen in the television show. However, neighbors were concerned about Franklin's renovation plans as it could potentially draw even more tourists to the neighborhood and Franklin's building permits were revoked. Unable to convert the home as planned, Franklin listed the home for sale.

Despite Franklin not being able to renovate the home in Full House style, the property's listing revealed that it had undergone a complete 21st-century renovation prior to sale. Originally built by architect Charles Hinkel Lewis in 1883, the 728-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath home now has an open floor plan while some of the home's original details -- such as Corinthian columns and high ceilings -- have been preserved. It's worth noting that while the house is very popular with fans, the series was never filmed there and the home's market listing included no mention of its notoriety as the Full House or the Fuller House home, though there is some interesting memorabilia from the Full House series on the property. The home's backyard garden includes cement tiles bearing the hand prints and signatures of the cast.

As for the house's popularity, neighbors may be hopeful that wanes a bit now that the home's been sold, its front door repainted black, and Fuller House having ended its run. The Netflix series aired its final episodes back in June and, during Fuller House's four-year run, the neighborhood saw a renewed surge of tourist activity associated with the house. At one point in 2018 neighbors of the home located at 1709 Broderick complained enough about the disruption created by tourists that the San Francisco Mass Transit Authority considered an amendment to the city's transportation code banning tour buses -- specifically commercial vehicles with nine or more seats -- in the neighborhood.

What do you think about the Full House home having sold? Let us know in the comments.